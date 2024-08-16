Father and son facing felony assault charges after allegedly assaulting country club employee

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A father and his son are now facing charges after being accused of beating up a Washington County country club employee in June.

According to the criminal complaint, South Strabane Township Police were called to the Washington County Country Club on June 16 for an employee who claimed they were physically assaulted on the golf course.

The employee, Mark Yates, had driven his golf cart to the sprinkler near a home on Country Club Road when he saw three people jumping on it in an attempt to break it. They were later identified as Rowdy Williams Sr., and his two sons, Rowdy Williams Jr. and a juvenile.

Yates said that he was approached by Rowdy Sr., who said to him, "I assume you're the (expletive) I need to talk to."

Rowdy Jr., also allegedly said to Yates, "I'm going to kill you."

From there, Yates had been punched in the left side of his face, pulled from the cart, and to the ground and the three men punched and kicked him.

A woman witnessed the assault and yelled at them to stop and before they did, they took the key to Yates's golf cart and threw it in a creek.

Yates suffered a concussion and serious neck injuries as a result of the assault.

On July 26, Rowdy Sr., along with an attorney, presented himself to South Strabane police and turned himself in.

Rowdy Sr. and Rwody Jr. have been charged with felony assault.