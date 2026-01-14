Man hit, killed by vehicle in Lower Burrell

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Lower Burrell on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Lower Burrel police, the crash happened on Greensburg Road in the early morning hours. The initial investigation shows that a vehicle hit a 62-year-old man from the Plum area. The driver has been identified and is cooperating, police said.

Neighbors say speeding is a problem in that area.

"I just got a problem with as fast as these people are going," said Walter Kelly, who lives nearby. "That's like down here on Pike, they're going too fast. This is 25 miles an hour and I've seen them clock through here at 30, 40 miles an hour. We can't do that. Somebody is going to get hurt. We got a bunch of kids down here."

Neighbors also say the victim may be a man who frequently walks up and down that road. Police didn't release his name.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aulerich at 724-339-4287 at ext. 266.