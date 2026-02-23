Man dead after fire in Charleroi

A man is dead after a fire in Washington County on Monday morning, the coroner said.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said 66-year-old George Milliken died after a structure fire on Smith Street in Charleroi.

According to the coroner's office, a neighbor reported the fire to 911 around 8:30 a.m. Milliken was found inside and was taken to the Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m., the coroner said.

His cause of death is pending an investigation, and his manner of death is pending an autopsy.

Fire departments from Charleroi, Bentleyville and Fallowfield helped at the scene. Rostraver EMS responded as well, the coroner's office said.

No other information was released on Monday. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating. The cause of the fire wasn't released.