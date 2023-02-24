Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after semi overturns near Pennsylvania Turnpike

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Driver killed after semi overturns near Pennsylvania Turnpike
Driver killed after semi overturns near Pennsylvania Turnpike 00:19

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A driver was killed on Friday morning when a semi overturned near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Big Six Road, just off the Turnpike in Georges Township.

The victim's identity has not been released.  

It's not clear what caused the crash. State police are investigating. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.