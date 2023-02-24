Driver killed after semi overturns near Pennsylvania Turnpike

Driver killed after semi overturns near Pennsylvania Turnpike

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A driver was killed on Friday morning when a semi overturned near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Big Six Road, just off the Turnpike in Georges Township.

The victim's identity has not been released.

It's not clear what caused the crash. State police are investigating.