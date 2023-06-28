Farruko to headline Pittsburgh's Hispanic Heritage Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Farruko will make history as the first Latino artist to headline a show at PPG Paints Arena as part of Pittsburgh's second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The multi-platinum and two-time Latin Grammy winner will come to PPG Paints Arena with Latin pop duo Domino Saints on Sept. 30.

The festival brings together local Hispanic businesses and organizations, traditional Mexican cuisine, live music and activities all in one weekend.

"We are proud of the rapid growth we are having with the event. This festival embodies our commitment to showcasing and honoring the vibrant Hispanic heritage while fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity among all residents of our city," UC Entertainment CEO and Emiliano's owner Benny Ulloa said in a news release.

"By creating an immersive experience that invites everyone to embrace and appreciate our rich culture, we aim to ignite a spirit of celebration and mutual understanding."

Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant & Bar hosted the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival at PNC Park last year.

Organizers are expected to announce more details in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Farruko's show are on sale now.