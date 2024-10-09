Farmers donate new steer to Beaver County boy after the one he was raising went missing

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of farmers surprised a Beaver County boy with a new steer after the one he was raising to show at the fair went missing.

Ashley Thompson from Thompson's Family Farms in Aliquippa talked to KDKA-TV last month after her son's steer Speck got spooked getting off a trailer and ran. She said her son had been preparing Speck to be shown at the Hookstown Fair next year.

"My son's bummed because his money that he used, he got last year for his showing, he paid for this steer, so now we've got to come up with more money to get him another one if this one doesn't come back," Thompson said.

They've been searching everywhere, even bringing out Pittsburgh Drone and Pet Rescue, but Speck still hasn't been found. Redstone Farm said it heard about the missing steer and wanted to help out.

"When we saw the news article circulating about the Hookstown Fair exhibitor who lost his steer and hadn't found it after a week, we started messaging a few of our friends with our wild idea of surprising this boy with a market steer," Redstone Farm wrote on Facebook.

With the help of a handful of other farmers, they were able to give Alex Thompson a new market steer. They said "dry eyes were hard to come by" when they delivered the new steer to the boy.

"Thank you guys for making this happen. We appreciate you more than you will ever know," Thompson's Family Farms said in a reply to Redstone Farm on Facebook.