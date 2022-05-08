Fans inside and out: Penguins fans provide needed spark in game three victory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time since 2019, fans gathered outside of PPG Paints Arena to watch the Penguins playoffs in a group.

They weren't inside the building, but they were outside, watching a wild back-and-forth affair on a big screen TV.

Once the rain cleared, they watched the Penguins win game three 7-4.

"It's nice to be back and around people, it's very nice to be around people, again" said Jack Wessel of Jefferson Hills.

"Every game here, I'm here, and that's how it is," laughed Gary Thinthorpe of Pittsburgh.

It wasn't just outside that Pens fans made a difference. It was inside as well.

A raucous and supportive crowd helped goaltender Louis Domingue stand tall when it was needed.

"The crowd really kept me in this game tonight," he said. "Coming into the third, having to kill two penalties like that and having to make a couple saves - they gave me confidence, definitely."

With Domingue's legend growing, Saturday was his first time playing as the starter at PPG Paints Arena.

"It's the first experience for me at home, I haven't played one game at home. So it's cool to experience the full thing, ya know? It doesn't get any better than the playoffs," he added.

Domingue played two games in the regular season for the Penguins, both on the road.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan agreed - the crowd gave the Penguins the juice needed for a game three victory, especially after surrendering a 4-1 lead in the second period.

"We had a lot of energy," Sullivan said. "There was a lot of jump in the building, it was electric. Our players, they feed off of that and I think it really helped the start that we had tonight."

Tomorrow night, the Penguins can take a stranglehold of their first-round series with a victory.

Should they win, they'll be heading back to New York City with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close out the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

But, let's not get ahead of ourselves, as the Penguins and Rangers will face off for game four at PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and once again, the big screen will be right outside of the arena.