Family still searching for justice 6 years after chiropractor found dead in Westmoreland County office

This week marks six years since a North Huntingdon chiropractor was found dead at his office. No one was ever charged in David Bailey's death, but his family says they want answers.

"Every single day you wake up and you have this pit in your stomach because you don't know what happened, you don't know why it happened, who could've done this," Cheryl Bailey said.

On the day after Thanksgiving in 2019, Dave Bailey was found murdered inside his North Huntingdon chiropractic office. Investigators said an employee found him and called police.

The 54-year-old's death was ruled a homicide, and it remains unsolved. Since then, his wife and three sons have been looking for answers.

"Six years, it just never leaves your head," Cheryl Bailey said.

"What do you miss most about him?" KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked.

"Just his personality, his aura, his funny demeanor. Everything about him. He was just so full of life," Cheryl Bailey said.

Now his family wants the case back in the news. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

"All we're asking for is just anything you might know or you heard people talking or you happen to know something or anything at all, just call, just give the information to the police," Cheryl Bailey said. "We need the closure and Dave deserves the justice. He did so much for so many people."