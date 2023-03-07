Family says loved one overdosed on fentanyl in shelter and treatment facility in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is suing a Pittsburgh shelter and treatment facility for negligence after their loved one allegedly overdosed and died while being treated for addiction services there.

Attorney Shaheen Wallace represents the family of 38-year-old Jamar Hardy Sr. According to Wallace, this past September, Hardy was living and being treated for addiction at Wood Street Commons in Downtown Pittsburgh, which is run in connection with Community Human Services.

"They're supposed to know what the mission of CHS is and to protect those individuals who are vulnerable and under their care," Wallace said.

The Hardy family is suing CHS and Wood Street Commons over what allegedly happened next. At some point during his stay, Wallace told KDKA-TV that Hardy overdosed on fentanyl and died in his assigned bedroom.

His body allegedly was there for several days and not discovered until another resident smelled the odor and alerted the staff.

"When Mr. Hardy was first discovered, he was so badly decomposed they had to have a closed casket funeral. So the family wasn't allowed to say a proper goodbye," Wallace said.

Wallace told KDKA-TV that Hardy was found with drug paraphernalia near him, indicating the drugs were taken inside the facility. In their lawsuit, Wallace and the Hardy family allege Wood Street Commons was "woefully understaffed" at the time.

"From our investigation, it looks like there was only three people staffed when there was 150 potential participants in the building," Wallace said. "There's no security at the front to prevent drugs from coming in. There's no search. As far as we know."

The Hardy family is seeking monetary damages. They are also calling for a change of conditions and protocols inside the facility to prevent similar alleged tragedies in the future.

CHS did not immediately get back to KDKA-TV with a comment on the allegations.