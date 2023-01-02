Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TV

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.

One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022.

"It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."

KDKA

To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the crime.

Allegheny County Police said they found the 19-year-old's body on Wood Street near Susquehanna in Wilkinsburg. Those responsible got away.

"We're not supposed to bury our kids, they're supposed to bury us," Burgundi said.

At the time, Lei was in the process of transitioning into a woman.

"She just wanted to live her life as who she was," Burgundi said.

One day, Lei hoped to open her own dance studio.

"Losing a child is hard so just knowing that she's not here to do what she wanted, it hurts, but her dance team still represents her," Burgundi said.

On Sunday night, the dance team she coached, danced in her honor. Dozens showed up to watch, light candles, and release balloons.

Remembering Lei, and making it known, they want answers.

Her nana, Genia McWright said six months ago, police told her they have suspects in mind.

"It's not right. At the end of the day, it's not right," Genia said.

Since then, Genia said they haven't received any updates.

No matter how much time goes by, Genia and the rest of the family won't give up.

"I'm not through. They took my child from us," Genia said.

KDKA News reached out to the Allegheny County Police Department for developments in the case. Superintendent Chris Kearns released the following statement: