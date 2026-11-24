Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and sharing memories. But one local expert says it can also be an opportunity to protect loved ones from scams, including those fueled by artificial intelligence.

"We're vulnerable because we're busy and distracted, and it just takes one moment," said Richard Stocks, CEO of FLGGD, a scam intelligence company.

Stocks created the Family Scam Plan, a free, two-page guide designed to help families talk about scams and prepare for potential threats, including AI-generated audio and video impersonations. He hopes families will make time for the conversation around the Thanksgiving table.

"I think you could potentially do it with the, 'Hey, just a couple of minutes. What would you do if someone tried to scam you, would you know?'" said Stocks.

And the conversation isn't just for older family members. Stocks said younger people are also vulnerable to scams.

"Boys are the number one victims of sextortions," he said. "The young are targeted by scams more than the old. The old just lose more than the young, because they have more to lose."

One of Stocks' recommendations is to establish a family password. It's a word that relatives can use to verify someone's identity if they receive a suspicious call or message.

If someone claims to be a family member but cannot provide the password, Stocks recommends hanging up and verifying the situation another way.

"It is impossible for that communication to work, however great the video is, however great the audio is, if they don't know your password. So, having a family password protects you from AI-driven scams, video, and audio," said Stocks.

He recommends choosing a single word everyone in the family can remember and repeating it together, so no one forgets it.

"I think somebody just needs to pick it. Whoever is going to bring this topic up, say, 'family: this is our password.' And get the family to repeat that password over and over and again throughout the meal," said Stocks.

Stocks also recommends designating a trusted person in the family to contact before responding to an unexpected request for money.

The goal is to give everyone a clear next step if they receive a suspicious call, text or other message — without fear of being blamed for falling for a scam.

The Family Scam Plan is available as a printable guide or a digital document that families can share by text or email. Stocks hopes families will use the holiday gathering to discuss the steps before anyone finds themselves in a potentially costly situation.