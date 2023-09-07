Fall Out Boy coming to Pittsburgh next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fall Out Boy is coming to Pittsburgh with Jimmy Eat World next year after adding nearly two dozen new stops across the United States to their tour.

Fall Out Boy will be at PPG Paints Arena on March 27, 2024.

The band is currently making their way across North America before they take their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour to Europe, Australia and Asia.

On So Much For (2our) Dust, Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.