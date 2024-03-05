Facebook and Instagram users report widespread outages, with many unable to log in
Facebook and Instagram users are reporting widespread issues, with many saying they were booted out of the social media platforms and are now unable to log back in.
DownDetector, a site that monitors internet service outages, said it has received more than 350,000 reports of problems with Facebook and more than 50,000 reported problems with Instagram as of 10:30 a.m. ET.
Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, didn't immediately return a request for comment.
—This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.