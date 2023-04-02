'F.A.M.E.' hosts Black Business and Media Summit in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - On Saturday, a local foundation hosted a summit to promote the need for Black-owned businesses.

The event took place at the Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg.

The "Fund for Advancement of Minorities Through Education" hosted the event and addressed the needs of Black small business owners and media content creators in the region.

It was aimed at students and addressed business growth, innovation, creativity, and success.

"So, what FAME does, we give our students opportunities, we empower them, we show them people in the community that look like them, who are doing things that they could possibly do too," said Auriaun Thomas, FAME's high school program counselor. "This event is just one of those things where they get to see themselves reflected in other business owners and people who do media, who are on TV, and things like that."

The summit also featured two speakers as well as a vendor business showcase.