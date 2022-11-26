New restaurant featuring veggies to open in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new restaurant is set to open in Deutschtown on the North Side.

The restaurant features vegetables as the main dish, although it's not a vegan or vegetarian establishment.

Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with KDKA-TV's Jon Delano, Mike Godlewski says he will soon open his new restaurant called EYV, or Eat Your Vegetables.

While meat dishes will be offered and may even accompany the vegetable entrée, it's the veggie that's center stage.

"One of the dishes we featured was a cabbage pastrami," Godlewski said. "Traditionally, pastrami is made with brisket. It's smoked and it's brined. We just treated the cabbage like a piece of brisket. So we smoked it, we brined it, and we treated it with coriander black pepper. And then we served it like we would a pastrami sandwich. We made a Swiss and rye breadcrumb, a Thousand Island hollandaise, hashed brown potatoes, and sweet-sour onions."

The restaurant is expected to open in mid-December.