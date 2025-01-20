Warming centers and shelters are opening across the Pittsburgh area ahead of bitter and extreme cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cities and organizations throughout the Pittsburgh area are going to be opening warming centers as the region is bracing for the arrival of extremely cold temperatures over the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory that is in place through 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be below zero degrees at times with extremely cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero being possible.

Parts of the area may not see temperatures rise above the 10 degree mark for three straight days.

The extreme cold can have severely harmful effects on the body, including hypothermia and frostbite. The latter can lead to irreversible damage, including losing fingers, ears, and hands. To help avoid that, you should dress to protect yourself when outside in extreme cold temperatures.

Pittsburgh CitiParks activating warming centers

Starting Monday, six facilities will be open as warming shelters. The centers will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Only the centers in Beechview, Brighton Heights, Greenfield, Homewood, Sheraden, and on the South Side will be open Monday due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday. The remaining centers (Ammon, Arlington, Brookline, Jefferson, Magee, Ormsby, Paulson, Warrington, and West Penn) will be open on Tuesday.

Shaler North Hills Library opening as a warming center

The Shaler Township Police Department says the library along Mt. Royal Boulevard will be open as a warming center on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The facility will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pitcairn fire station opening as warming shelter

The Pitcairn Police Department says the fire department's station along South Center Avenue is being opened as a warming shelter starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The center will remain open through 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Free coffee will be provided at the center and the facility will be monitored by the police department and the fire department.

Charleroi Fire Department opening as warming center

The fire department located along Fallowfield Avenue says it will be open as a warming center starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone needing more information is asked to call 724-483-7311 or message the department on Facebook.

Washington Salvation Army opening warming center

The Salvation Army in Washington says a warming center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Worship and Service Center along East Maiden Street.

The Salvation Army says they will have hot and cold drinks and snacks along with a place to stay out of the cold.

Several warming centers opening in Beaver County