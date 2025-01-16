Evgeni Malkin's Stanley Cup rings found in his home, investigation remains open

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have said that they have learned that Evgeni Malkin's Stanley Cup rings have been found inside his home.

Earlier this week, it was learned that the Penguins' superstar had his Sewickley Heights home broken into last weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of the Pittsburgh Penguins 2009 Stanley Cup Championship ring before the start of the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 12, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Devils won 4-1. / Getty Images

While Malkin and the Penguins were playing the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 10, his home was broken into and a 911 call reporting the break-in came a few hours after the game.

On Tuesday, the Penguins said they were working with local police and team security during the investigation.

Malkin, via the Penguins' social media account, released a statement saying:

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police, and the entire Penguins organization. The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I."

Now, after this update from county police, they said that it is still an active investigation.

Malkin's home break-in the latest in targeting of pro athletes

The home break-in in Sewickley Heights joined a long list of athletes who had their homes broken into.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both had their homes broken into in 2024 and an estimated $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home.

Malkin wasn't the first NHL player to have a home break-in. Last year, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had his home targeted.

The FBI has recently sent a bulletin to all the professional sports leagues about organized and sophisticated burglaries that have been targeting athletes.

Investigators have said it appears the thieves are targeting superstar players.