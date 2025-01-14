Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin's home broken into, Stanley Cup rings missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the Penguins' franchise players home was broken into and burglarized over the weekend.

Multiple sources have confirmed to KDKA-TV that Penguins' alternate captain Evgeni Malkin's Sewickley Heights home was broken into on Saturday and his Stanley Cup championship rings are missing.

Malkin won the rings with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

The back door of Malkin's home was kicked in and at the time of the break-in, the alarm system and cameras happened to be down. His safe was kept open, as well.

The Penguins had a 4 p.m. game against the Ottawa Senators that same day and the 911 call came in a few hours later.

Allegheny County Police have confirmed that they are investigating a burglary in that area with a spokesperson saying they're looking to speak with anyone who might have any information.

Malkin joins a growing list of prominent professional athletes who have been the target of home break-ins. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce both had their homes broken into last year.

He also isn't the first NHL player to have his home targeted in the last year. Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin also had his home targeted in 2024.

The FBI has recently sent a bulletin to all the professional sports leagues about organized and sophisticated burglaries that have been targeting athletes.

Investigators have said it appears the thieves are targeting superstar players.