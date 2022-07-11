Report: Evgeni Malkin to test free agency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Evgeni Malkin is reportedly ready to test free agency.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Malkin has decided to hit the open market on Wednesday when the NHL free agency signing period beings.

"Malkin has never been a free agent before and wants to see what his options are," Dreger tweeted on Monday.

The Russian superstar has long been a subject of praise and scorn since he defected from his home country to start playing in Pittsburgh in 2006.

Now due a new contract, the center will be 36 years old when the puck drops next season.

In 981 NHL games, Malkin has produced 444 goals, 702 assists, and 1146 points, all in Pittsburgh. He's also been an NHL MVP, a Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP, and a four-time all-star.

However, he has not played a full 82-game NHL season since 2008-09.

Despite that, he's continued to produce at a high level, scoring 20 or more goals in nine of the past ten seasons, and producing upward of 70 points in 11 of the 16 seasons he has played in the NHL.