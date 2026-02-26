Allegheny County Department of Human Services director leaves for position in New York City

Erin Dalton, who was serving as the director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, has been appointed commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services.

"While we are terribly disappointed to lose Director Dalton, we know Allegheny County's loss is New York City's gain," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "She has given the majority of her professional career to coming up with innovative, data-driven, and compassionate solutions in the human services space to better serve the residents of Allegheny County. I'm proud of the work we've done together to house our neighbors, support people with substance use disorder, and reimagine public safety and mental health response. I know she will serve the New York City community well."

Under Dalton, Allegheny County was one of the leaders in the nation in keeping kids safe through things such as early intervention and supportive services. She also made progress in combating homelessness through coordinating a winter shelter network.

Dalton is also credited with leading reforms in behavioral health and community safety, seeing declines in violent crime by nearly 20%.

"Erin Dalton has spent decades proving that government can and must work better for people who rely on it most," said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "She has expanded access to housing, strengthened social services, and protected our most vulnerable neighbors. I'm proud to work alongside Commissioner Dalton to build a city that is more just, effective, and accessible for all."

Dalton spent 18 years working for Allegheny County.

Prior to joining the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Dalton spent five years at the National Institute of Justice, the research department of the U.S. Department of Justice.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of New York City and to advance Mayor Mamdani's affordability and community safety agenda," Dalton said. "We can work to help the best public servants in the country deliver assistance more efficiently and with greater dignity. And we can work relentlessly so that all New Yorkers have access to better resources. I can't wait to get started."

Dalton has a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College.