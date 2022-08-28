Erie's Tall Ships Festival returns this weekend

ERIE (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Erie's Tall Ships Festival has returned.

Happening this weekend along Presque Isle Bay, it's a chance for visitors to explore seven majestic tall ships.

Along with the ships, there will be live entertainment, activities for kids, music, and more.

The festival began yesterday and continues Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Full details are tickets can be found on the Tall Ships Erie 2022 Festival website at this link.