Police searching for missing, endangered 8-year-old Saraj Thompson from Erie

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old in Erie believed to be in danger.

State police issued a missing, endangered person advisory for Erie police, who are searching for Saraj Thompson.

ERIE COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Erie City PD is searching for Saraj Thompson. pic.twitter.com/bcQnKjjDT5 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 11, 2022

Police said Thompson was last seen on West 29th Street in Erie around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black Jordan sneakers while carrying a navy blue Cleveland Cavaliers backpack.

Police said he's believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Erie police at 814-870-1125.