Police searching for missing, endangered 8-year-old Saraj Thompson from Erie
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old in Erie believed to be in danger.
State police issued a missing, endangered person advisory for Erie police, who are searching for Saraj Thompson.
Police said Thompson was last seen on West 29th Street in Erie around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black Jordan sneakers while carrying a navy blue Cleveland Cavaliers backpack.
Police said he's believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Erie police at 814-870-1125.
