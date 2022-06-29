Eric Tangradi named head coach of Shady Side Academy boys' prep ice hockey team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eric Tangradi is making the move behind the bench, having been named the head coach of the prep hockey team at Shady Side Academy.

The former Penguins prospect who spent a number of years in the NHL is entering the coaching realm, having retired as a player last year.

Tangradi, who is originally from the eastern part of Pennsylvania, was acquired by the Penguins in a trade in 2009, nearly two years after he was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks.

Spending his professional hockey career bouncing around between NHL and AHL teams, Tangradi hung up his skates and announced his retirement in 2021.

Last week, Tangradi announced his new venture into coaching.

Pittsburgh 🚨



I am honored to announce I have been selected to be the Head Coach of the Shady Side Academy Boys Prep Ice Hockey Team! — Eric Tangradi (@ETangradi) June 24, 2022

Tangradi added that he has 'loved calling Pittsburgh home' and that taking the job at Shady Side Academy was an 'easy decision.'

I ask the community rally around this program as I help lead these boys and get SSA hockey the respect it deserves in the area! I couldn’t be more excited to lead this group of young men! — Eric Tangradi (@ETangradi) June 24, 2022

The school's Prep team, which Tangradi will coach, play in the Midwest Prep Hockey League, where they face opponents from all across the country, and even travel to Europe every few years for an international experience.