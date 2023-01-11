Eric Church bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music star Eric Church is bringing his summer tour to Pittsburgh.

Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 8.

We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. pic.twitter.com/PXotK54oAT — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 11, 2023

"We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now," Church tweeted on Wednesday.

At The Pavilion at Star Lake, Church will be joined by Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith and the Saints.

The tour kicks off in June in Milwaukee and wraps up in September with a show in Tampa.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. with a presale the day before.