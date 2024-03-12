Eric Carmen, "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes" singer, dies at age 74

Unique music archive faces uncertain future The ARChive of Contemporary Music's quest for survival 05:37

Singer Eric Carmen, whose hit songs include "All by Myself" and "Hungry Eyes," has died at the age of 74, his family announced Monday.

His wife, Amy Carmen, wrote a touching post on his website delivering the news of former lead vocalist of the Raspberries.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," she wrote. "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy... Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever."

A cause of death was not revealed.

Singer Eric Carmen, former member of The Raspberries, has died, his wife said. Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage

He grew up in Ohio and was immersed in music at a young age. Carmen first broke out with the Raspberries having several hit songs, including "Go All The Way," before the band broke up and he ventured into his own successful solo career. In addition to "All by Myself" and "Hungry Eyes," he was known for other hits such as "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, "Almost Paradise" and "She Did It."

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley lamented the loss of Carmen in a social media post.

"Although known to many for writing radio hits like "All By Myself" and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart," Stanley wrote. "His voice had elements of McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries did shows with us. A killer band live & I loved their records."