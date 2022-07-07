Enjoy plenty of family fun this summer in Mercer County Pa

Mercer County, Pa., located just an hour from Pittsburgh, is home to a variety of family-friendly attractions that have something exciting for everybody to enjoy! From animal attractions to outdoor adventures, you're sure to find fun for everyone!

With kids out of school on summer vacation, it's a perfect time to plan a family getaway to Mercer County!

Keystone Safari Offers Animals, Zip Lining, and more!

Keystone Safari is a 144-acre interactive animal and adventure park that is located in Grove City, Pa. The park is designed to delight guests of all ages with a truly unique adventure.

Keystone Safari Park has been ranked 7th in the nation for Best Wildlife/Safari Park and offers visitors an unforgettable experience!

You can walk through the park to view the animals where you will have the opportunity to feed giraffes and reindeer, among others. Families also can opt for the drive-through admission, where they can view the animals from the comfort of their vehicles.

Looking for even more thrills? Families can purchase tickets to zip line on the park's course for an extra adrenaline rush!

Keystone Safaris is located at 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 16127.





The Living Treasure Animal Park

The Living Treasure Animal Park, a sister property to Keystone Safari, is nestled in a peaceful wooded setting that provides both animals and visitors ample shade out of the hot, summer sun. They feature more than 400 animals of 70 different species. Families can enjoy an interactive experience with the animals where they can ride a camel, hold a baby kangaroo, and even reach out and touch the wildlife!

Additionally, families can purchase animal feed throughout the park to feed certain animals during their tour of the park. The animals within the park are friendly and appropriate for all ages! The park also is equipped to easily accommodate wheelchairs and strollers, so everyone can enjoy the exhibits. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close and personal with wildlife this summer!

Living Treasures Animal Park is located at 268 Fox Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Pymatuning Deer Park Lets Visitors Get Up Close and Personal with the Animals

Looking for a unique way to interact with animals? Look no further than Pymatuning Deer Park! At Pymatuning Deer Park, you can enjoy the sights of animals and birds from around the world. As you stroll through their wooded setting under a canopy of trees, you can expect to encounter a variety of both domestic and exotic animals.

At the Kiddie Zoo, young and old alike can get up close and personal with the park's feature baby animals and a variety of domestic farm animals. In both the Kiddie Zoo and throughout the park, visitors can enjoy feeding adventures with the animals.

Bird lovers of all ages can feed the parakeets at the Budgie Barn, children can enjoy the pony rides, or families can take a ride on the Deer Park Express through the backwoods. Grab a souvenir from the Deer Park Gift shop to commemorate your experience at the wildest place in town!

Pymatuning Deer Park is located at 804 East Jamestown Road, Jamestown, PA 16134

Big Dog RC Offers Families Fun Tracks for Racing

Big Dog RC is a hobby shop that features three indoor racetracks. They feature a paved outdoor road course and a paved drag strip. Whether you want to bring and race your own RC car or just want to watch the action, Big Dog RC offers weekly races for the whole family to enjoy. Spectators can watch the weekly races for free! Don't have your own RC car? Rentals are available so the whole family can take a spin around the tracks.

The 2,000-square-foot hobby shop offers a wide selection of trucks, cars, boats, drones, and more. They also carry parts for most RC car brands. Additionally, Bog Dog RC offers repair for electric, nitro, and gas models.

If you work up an appetite while racing, you can visit the Dog Bowl for a quick lunch or a snack. Enjoy a hot dog, chicken sandwich, or hamburger. Quick snacks like nachos and soft pretzels are also available. Looking for something sweet? Enjoy a Big Dog cookie or choose from their selection of pies or candy bars. They also have a variety of beverages to go with your snacks or meal. Enjoy a day at the RC track with fun for the whole family!

Big Dog RC is located at 428 Stoneboro Lateral Rd, Stoneboro, Pa., 16153.

Hell's Hollow Wildlife Adventure Trail for Family-Friendly Adventure!

If you are looking for an outdoor adventure the entire family can enjoy, consider the Hell's Hollow Wildlife Adventure Trail! Located in the rolling hills of Wester Pennsylvania, you can enjoy 110 acres of wilderness and history on the Hell's Hollow Wildlife Adventure Trail.

Families can hike through the 4-mile trail or rent a buggy from which to sightsee. This trail goes through the scenic woods where visitors can check out Spirit Falls and the iron ore furnace that was built back in 1838.

Have your camera ready while you're out on the trail! You can catch sights of native Pennsylvania wildlife such as deer and turkey and a variety of native birds. If you are looking for an immersive nature experience with a historical twist, the Hell's Hollow Wildlife Adventure Trail is the destination for you!

Hell's Hollow Wildlife Adventure Trail is located at 496 Bestwick Rd, Mercer, PA, 16137.

Other Trails to Try for Family-Friendly Summer Fun!

Upper Shenango River Water Trail

Whether you like to kayak or canoe, the Upper Shenango River Water Trail offers 23 miles of scenic and easy paddling. This water trail begins at Pymatuning State Park and runs through the towns of Jamestown and Greenville, ending at the Army Corps of Engineers facility at Shenango River Lake. Carried Away Outfitters and Pymatuning Rentals provide kayak and canoe rental services on this water trail for your convenience.

Kayaking and canoeing, not your thing? Carried Away Outfitters also offers bike rentals for the scenic biking trails in the area.

Trout Island Trail

Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville is a 2.6-mile paved bicycle trail that follows the Shenango River through low swampland and ends just short of Shenango Lake. The trail provides a stunning view of the dam and the surrounding scenic areas. Be ready for the occasional sightings of eagles and other wildlife native to Mercer County!

Trout Island Trail is located at 3700 Trout Island Rd. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

State/Federal Corps Parks to Explore with the Entire Family!

Maurice K. Goddard State Park

Whether you love to fish or want to spot wildlife with your family, the 2,856-acre Maurice K. Goddard State Park is a top stop for outdoor adventure in Mercer County. This park features the 1,860-acre Lake Wilhelm, perfect for fishing, as well as a 12.2-mile paved hiking and biking trail along with a variety of recreational activities to make your summer extra fun!

Additionally, the park features a large lake and wetlands along with fields and forests that are full of diverse wildlife where you can spot animals such as eagles and waterfowl.

Maurice K. Goddard State Park is located at 684 Lake Wilhelm Rd., Sandy Lake, PA 16145.

Pymatuning State Park

Looking for a one-stop shop for outdoor recreation? Look no further than Pymatuning State Park! Enjoy the three campgrounds or stop by the fish hatchery. You can also enjoy hiking, swimming, picnic areas, and great fishing. This park is equipped with everything you need for summer fun!

Pymatuning State Park is located at 2660 Williamsfield Rd., Jamestown, PA 16134.

Shenango River Lake

The Shenango River Lake is located in the suburban Shenango Valley and is part of the flood control system. This system is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Upper Ohio and Beaver Rivers.

From warm-water fishing and boating with six ramps available, this park is a fisherman's paradise. You can also canoe, kayak, and participate in a variety of watersports such as jet skiing. Additionally, you can enjoy the scenic views of the park as you hike, camp or picnic in the various areas offered. Even nature photographers will find hidden gems in this beautiful park.

Shenango River Lake office is located at 2442 Kelly Road, Hermitage, PA.

Community Parks Perfect for Summer Picnic and Other Fun!

Brandy Springs Park

If you are looking for the perfect park to picnic in on a beautiful summer day, look no further than Brandy Springs Park! This park offers beautiful scenery and plenty of room for outdoor games. Take a walk through the park or enjoy a dip in the pool. Brandy Springs Park is the ultimate destination for family fun and relaxation!

Brandy Springs Park is located at 233 New Wilmington Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Buhl Farm Park

If you are looking for a beautiful place to spend a summer day, Buhl Farm Park is a great choice! With more than 300 acres of cultural amenities and outdoor recreation activities, this park features something for the whole family to enjoy. Try out your golf game on the one-of-a-kind free 9-hole golf course, the only one of its kind in the U.S.! You can also check out the driving range to practice your golf swing.

Golf not your sport? You can enjoy their eight free tennis courts, a .9-mile fitness trail featuring 16 workout stations, rent paddle boats, play pickleball, and swim in the outdoor pool. If you're still looking for something different, there is a 7-acre lake for fishing along with four playgrounds and four picnic shelters where you can unwind with family and friends and recharge with a tasty picnic meal!

Buhl Farm Park is located at 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Grove City Community Park

The possibilities are endless at Grove City Community Park. From playgrounds and tennis courts to a refreshing swimming pool for the entire family to enjoy, your outdoor adventure choices are top-notch!

After all the fun, unwind and enjoy the scenic views of the park with a delicious picnic.

Grove City Community Park is located at 500 Memorial Park Dr., Grove City, PA 16127.

Riverside Park

Riverside Park offers families a great place to get away for a summer day. This park was established in 1911 from a donation of 20 acres of land from J.C Brackin and featured hiking, kayaking, and plenty of scenic space to play games and picnic for the ultimate outdoor adventure.

Riverside Park is located at 45 Alan Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Sharpsville Area Recreation Park

The Sharpsville Area Recreation Park features plenty of outdoor fun for the whole family! With a short walking trail and a pavilion with picnic tables, this park makes for a great visit to spend a summer day. There are two major points of interest at the park, including Canal Lock # 10, a guard lock on the Erie Extension Canal from 1840 – 1871, and the Frederick J. Raisch log cabin, built before 1810 and believed to be one of Mercer County's oldest structures.

Sharpsville Area Recreation Park is located at 285 East High St. Ext, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Visit Skydive Pennsylvania for a Real Adrenaline Rush!

Need more thrills than just your typical outdoor activities? Then you need to pay a visit to Skydive Pennsylvania. Skydive Pennsylvania is a USPA-affiliated commercial skydiving school that can give you the adrenaline rush you've been looking for! With experienced, professional instructors, modern, well-maintained equipment, and service centered on safety, quality, and honesty, Skydive Pennsylvania is the ideal destination for an exciting outdoor adventure!

Skydive Pennsylvania is located at 496 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Tribute/Historical Sites to Visit This Summer!

Avenue of 444 Flags and War on Terror Veterans Memorial

Located in Hermitage, PA, this memorial features a breathtaking site of 444 flags flowing in the breeze in honor of the 53 Americans held hostage in Iran from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981. Also located at this site is the War on Terror Veterans Memorial, which honors military servicemen and women who lost their lives in the War on Terror.

Avenue of 444 Flags and War on Terror Veterans Memorial is located at 2619 East State St. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge

Built in 1868 and then restored in 1990, Kidd's Mill is the last covered bridge in Mercer County. It is also the only remaining bridge in Pennsylvania with an all-wood truss design. Its 120-foot length is open to hikers and bikers for a historical experience.

The Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge spans the Shenango River at Kidd's Mill Rd. Greenville, PA 16150

Book Your Stay in Mercer County Today!

Whether you are looking for a comfortable hotel, a cozy bed and breakfast, or a clean and serene campsite, Mercer County is home to a variety of accommodations for your family getaway to Mercer County, PA. Visit VisitMercerCounty.com or call 724-346-3771 for more information on planning your family getaway.