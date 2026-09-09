Owner found guilty after 2 dogs mauled emu to death in McKeesport

The owner of the two dogs that killed a family's pet emu in McKeesport was found guilty of summary charges stemming from the attack in July.

Magistrate Joseph Pero found Amber Alexander guilty on Wednesday of eight summary charges, including having a dangerous dog. On July 21, the dogs chased the emu down Ravine Street and killed the 160-pound, 6-foot-tall animal. The Allegheny County dog warden filed the eight summary charges against Alexander in late July.

(Photo: KDKA)

"We are pleased," Carly Stroman, the emu's owner, said on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say happy, but the outcome is fair. There is hopefully going to be justice for our bird that died a brutal death."

At Wednesday's hearing, Alexander testified she let her dogs out to go to the bathroom, and they chased something over the hill. Stroman said the dogs broke into her fenced yard and started chasing the emu. The chase was caught on cellphone video.

Stroman also said the dogs have killed before. Four years ago, she said they got into a pen on her property and killed nine chickens.

After the hearing, Alexander said she plans to appeal. She has 30 days to do so. The judge also ordered her to pay $2,400 in restitution and other fines.

"I'm going to appeal the dangerous dog, or else I can't keep them," she said.

David Callos, also the emu's owner, said this was about "accountability."

"They need to be accountable for what they did," Callos said. "Just letting the dogs out every day and just not caring for your neighbor."

The dogs still live at Alexander's house, while the emus have been relocated.