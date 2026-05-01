Firsthand look at Pittsburgh EMS' response during 2026 NFL draft

Embedding during the NFL draft with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, KDKA-TV got a rare look at its lifesaving efforts.

Fred Caprio, a district chief, was responsible for coordinating the bureau's ground operation from April 23-25. KDKA was with him when a 12-year-old boy cut himself stepping on broken glass on the water steps. Paramedics bandaged and dressed the boy's wounds as Caprio learned another child was also bleeding lower on the steps.

"There's now a second patient who is cut on this glass and the fountain, deep laceration," he said over his radio.

As officers closed off the water steps to keep any other kids from being hurt, Caprio talked to the parents of the kids. Both kids needed a doctor to close the wounds fully.

"We literally have a mini hospital right there," he told them.

The "mini hospital" is one of the things that sets EMS' operations apart from nearly every other event the crews prepare for. The small mobile building, about one-third the size of a mobile home, has beds inside and equipment that would otherwise only be seen in hospitals.

"The biggest advantage is the nurses and doctors that typically don't exist outside of a hospital," Caprio said.

They are there for good reason.

"This is the largest event that I personally have ever been a part of," Caprio said. "We're prepared to respond from everything to trauma, cardiac arrest and hazardous materials emergencies."

More than 100 paramedics worked the event over the three days. The big challenge they faced was crowds.

"With the dense crowd size, we have a lot more units on foot," Caprio said. "We have rapid responder foot posts with small, portable AEDs and AED bags to get out there and make that patient contact right away."

Paramedic Sam Shaginaw said the new portable mini AEDs are "absolutely awesome." The high-tech device can bring a patient with no heartbeat back to life.

"Being able to navigate those heavy crowds, it's nice to have much more compact and efficient equipment, instead of the big, bulky boxes that we're normally carrying on our ambulances," Shaginaw said.

While EMS crews had them on hand, they did not have to use them, as no one went into cardiac arrest during the draft in Pittsburgh.

One of the largest responses came along the riverfront after someone fell into the cold Allegheny River. SWAT officers happened to be nearby and took steps to help, grabbing the man and keeping his head above the water. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando, along with other city police leaders, was on a river rescue boat nearby when it happened.

"Our SWAT officers are down here to make sure everyone's safe. And right in front of them, someone fell in the river, they immediately jumped into action," Lando said.

Once river rescue crews arrived, they took over, throwing the man a floating rope and pulling him on board.

"Once we removed him from the water, we did a head-to-toe trauma assessment to assure that he didn't have any major injuries," river rescue diver Samuel Taxel said.

The man appeared to be hypothermic, which they treated. Lando said the incident highlights the team effort from first responders.

"In a matter of minutes, everyone came together," Lando said. "And they were able to save this guy's life."

Asked why the work they do is important, Caprio said that everyone who comes to the draft depends on them. He said it's the reason they have to be fully equipped with everything they need.

"Whether you're at home in the East End or the South Hills or here at the draft, you will get the same quality of care no matter where you are," Caprio said.