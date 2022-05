Employees get sick after acid exposure at Butler County plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several employees got sick after being exposed to acid at a plant in Butler County.

It happened at Cleveland-Cliffs in Lyndora on Thursday. Seven people said that they didn't feel well after breathing the fumes.

First responders took them to the hospital. No word on how the exposure happened.