Employees at four Pittsburgh Starbucks locations go on strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starbucks workers are on strike. 

Employees at four Pittsburgh shops that have unionized held a rally downtown on Thursday. 

It comes as the first negotiation with the company is set to start. 

Those workers are demanding that Starbucks bargain with them in good faith. 

