Employees at four Pittsburgh Starbucks locations go on strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starbucks workers are on strike.
Employees at four Pittsburgh shops that have unionized held a rally downtown on Thursday.
RELATED STORIES:
- Workers strike Wednesday at 4 unionized Starbucks stores across Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Starbucks store shuts down for day amid 3-day strike
- Starbucks workers rally in Market Square
- Starbucks employees go on strike on one of the company's busiest days
It comes as the first negotiation with the company is set to start.
Those workers are demanding that Starbucks bargain with them in good faith.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.