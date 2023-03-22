Workers on strike at 4 unionized Starbucks stores across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at four Starbucks locations in Pittsburgh are on strike Wednesday.

The strike comes as the company holds its annual meeting. Union workers at shops in Bloomfield, Shadyside, Ross Township and Market Square are participating in the strike.

Pittsburgh Starbucks Workers United says negotiating with the workers at unionized stores across the country should be on the agenda at the company's meeting.