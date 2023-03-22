Watch CBS News
Local News

Workers on strike at 4 unionized Starbucks stores across Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Workers on strike at 4 unionized Starbucks stores across Pittsburgh
Workers on strike at 4 unionized Starbucks stores across Pittsburgh 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at four Starbucks locations in Pittsburgh are on strike Wednesday.

The strike comes as the company holds its annual meeting. Union workers at shops in Bloomfield, Shadyside, Ross Township and Market Square are participating in the strike.

Pittsburgh Starbucks Workers United says negotiating with the workers at unionized stores across the country should be on the agenda at the company's meeting.  

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.