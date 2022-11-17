Starbucks employees go on strike on one of the company's busiest days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Red Cup Day for Starbucks, a promotional day many customers take advantage of, but some employees are using the day to demand change.

Starbucks workers have been brewing up unions across the country and baristas at the Starbucks located along Rt. 8 in Hampton Township are expected to participate in the protest.

The strike is being called the 'Red Cup Rebellion.'

Workers at more than 100 Starbucks across the country, including this Starbucks in Hampton Township, PA, are on strike today as part of the #redcuprebellion. The striking baristas are handing out a union red cup instead of the company’s red holiday cup. Stay with @KDKA this AM! pic.twitter.com/GyreAmHpMm — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) November 17, 2022

Starbucks Workers Union will provide a 'Union Red Cup' to customers at organized locations today and they will encourage patrons to show their solidarity with baristas who are picketing.

"It's really a difficult day for workers, we want to show Starbucks that its not fair that they are not coming to the bargaining table and talking to us. and its not fair we are not being treated with respect and dignity, like their mission and values say. going on strike to prove to them that even though this may be your busiest day of the year, it can be a day to show them we have the power to flex our flavor," said Kaylyn Foody, a Shift Supervisor from the Hampton location.

The Hampton location and several others in the Pittsburgh Area have unionized with Workers United, Pennsylvania Joint Board to put an end to low wages and unfair working conditions.

