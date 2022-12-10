Starbucks workers rally in Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starbucks workers and their supporters rallied in Market Square Friday, calling on the company to come to the bargaining table in good faith.

Employees at the Market Square shop were among the first wave of Starbucks workers to unionize in Pittsburgh last spring.

Workers said the company has refused to negotiate with the union and fired two members of the bargaining committee.

One Starbucks union member told KDKA their rally was also about standing up against bullying.

"We're also doing this in conjunction with the teachers union to protest anti-bullying because we see this fight as something larger than just us. It's for all people, all unions. We're connecting the fight to anti-bullying, the sort of fight that teachers deal with in their schools," said Jacob Welsh.

Sen. Lindsay Williams and representatives of other unions rallied alongside the Starbucks workers.