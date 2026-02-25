Pittsburgh man charged after alleged indecent exposure at West Mifflin restaurant

A Pittsburgh man is facing a list of charges after he allegedly exposed himself inside a West Mifflin restaurant, and restaurant managers told police it's not the first time the suspect acted inappropriately in front of customers.

According to the criminal complaint, West Mifflin police allege Zachary Ryan Hiles acted inappropriately in view of bystanders.

Court records say Hiles, an employee of the West Mifflin Denny's, was allegedly leering at a group of women in the restaurant and, according to what a witness told police, Hiles then began to pull his genitals from his pants and began to touch himself.

Christopher Cornetta says he dines at this location frequently and says every time he's been there, it's been a good experience.

"Yes, I have [dined here]. I really enjoy the business they have, the crowd they bring in, and they're very nice to me," he said.

Police say the incident occurred late Sunday afternoon. One of the alleged victims ran from the restaurant and got in her car. The victim told police it was a traumatic experience.

According to the criminal complaint, Hiles was told by his manager that "he needed to leave for the night."

The manager, according to court records, told investigators this was not the first time Hiles had made inappropriate comments or actions.

Restaurant management said Hiles's employment has been terminated.

"Something has to be done ASAP, and if they don't take care of it here, he's doing it at other restaurants," Cornetta said.

Hiles is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges, including indecent exposure and harassment.