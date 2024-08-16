Man involved in Monongahela standoff, another suspect charged in Ohio Township homicide

New details about long SWAT standoff in Monongahela

New details about long SWAT standoff in Monongahela

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Magistrate's Office has filed homicide charges against the man who led police on a chase through two counties before ending in an hours-long stand-off in Monongahela.

Emmanuel Houghton, 19, is now charged with killing 18-year-old Jordan Geiger in Ohio Township. Tyler Stewart, 22, is also charged.

Geiger was found injured in a crashed car on Ben Avon Heights Road and later died of a gunshot wound in the hospital.

State police said earlier this week that Houghton drove away from a traffic stop in a reported stolen car.

Following the pursuit, Houghton later ran into a home in Monongahela, barricaded himself, and threatened to shoot himself and officers.

Stewart is also facing separate charges after Allegheny County deputies say he led them on a chase before crashing on Banksville Road and trying to carjack an elderly man.

Stewart was stopped by two witnesses.

Houghton and Stewart are both charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery, and firearm violations.

Both men are now in the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.