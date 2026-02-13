Elroy Face, member of the 1960 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, dies at 97

The man who is frequently credited as the pioneer of the modern relief pitcher in baseball, Elroy Face, has died at age 97.

A member of the 1960 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, he recorded three saves in the 1960 series against the New York Yankees.

"Elroy was a pioneer of the modern relief pitcher, 'The Baron of the Bullpen,' and he played a critical role in our 1960 World Series championship," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting.

Face was inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2023 and spent 15 seasons with the club, and to this day is the Pirates' all-time leader in appearances with 802. While saves were not an official MLB statistic before 1969, he unofficially leads the club with 188.

Along with the championship accolades, Face holds the National League record for most games won in relief with 96 and holds an MLB record of most relief wins in a single season when he went 18-1 in 1959.

"I was fortunate to get to know Elroy personally, and I will always be proud that we had the chance to honor him with his induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame," Nutting said.

Throughout his career, Face was a three-time All-Star and had a record of 100-93 in his career with the Pirates.

Face is survived by his three children, Michelle, Valerie, and Elroy Jr., and his sister Jacqueline.