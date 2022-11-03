Ellwood City man surrenders to FBI for involvement in January 6 capitol riot

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - An Ellwood City man turned himself in to the FBI this morning on charges related to alleged criminal acts at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Brian Sizer is facing multiple charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, in March 2021, Julia Sizer, Brian's wife was interviewed about her activities at the Capitol on January 6, said that she and her husband entered the Capitol for a few minutes before leaving.

She provided investigators with photos and videos related to them entering the building.

Closed-circuit television footage obtained from cameras at the Capitol showed Julia entering the building around 2:48 p.m., getting stuck in a crowd, and then leaving around 2:50 p.m.

Four minutes later, she re-entered the capitol this time with Brian accompanying her.

The two took a selfie together inside the building and minutes later entered an office to the left of the Parliamentarian Door inside the Capitol, where they remained for about a minute.

They then left the office they were in, joined a large crowd in the hallway, and around that time a chemical irritant was deployed by someone inside the building and the two along with the crowd, were forced to leave the building.

Then, last month, a neighbor of the Sizers was interviewed by the FBI and was able to identify the two.

Brian Sizer turned himself in to authorities this morning, meanwhile, Julia Sizer was arrested in September.

