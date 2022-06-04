1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Somerset County ATV crash

ELK LICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old was killed and another person was seriously injured after an ATV crash in Somerset County.

The crash happened on Christner Road in Elk Lick Township shortly after midnight Saturday.

State police said Ethan Leskovitz from West Mifflin was driving a Polaris Sportsman 570 when he lost control, traveled off the north side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger riding with him was flown to the hospital with "serious bodily injuries," police said.