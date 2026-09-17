Elizabeth Township residents exhausted after more heavy rain brings more damage

Flash flooding on Thursday morning closed a few roads and left many looking for other ways to get where they needed to go in Elizabeth Township.

One of those roads was Happy Hollow Road. The heavy rains left behind debris on the roadway, as well as flooding. One driver even tried to go through, but ended up stranded.

For many regions and people, they don't know how much more of these heavy rains they can take.

When the skies opened up this morning, 90-year-old Frank Wulczynski couldn't help but think, "Here we go again."

"It was terrible; [the debris and rain] got into my yard, which is in the rear," he said.

Wulczynski has lived in Elizabeth Township since 1955, and he said that as the rain fell, he watched the drainage culvert get higher and higher, leaving him no place to go.

"You can see where it crossed the yard; it almost made it to my house," he said.

Elsewhere, KDKA-TV viewer Jake Babyak caught video of Mill Hill Road in Elizabeth Township all but inundated.

"The ground was saturated; we knew what was about to come," said Larry Watson, a homeowner on Happy Hollow Road.

It did come - Watson said a driver took her chances with the flooded roadway and had to be rescued by firefighters and boat teams.

"The road fills up with water; we warned the driver not to go through," recalled Watson. "The driver went through, got stalled. They had two inflatables; they meandered up through the water, and they rescued her off her roof, back to safety, and onto higher ground."

By mid-morning, a break in the rain left crews to pick up the pieces in a very real way. It also left many hoping for a break from the rain soon.

"You look on the computer, and you see it's going to rain for the next few days," said Wulczynski. "That's not going to help."