Element Church hosts annual 'Backpack Block Party'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kids will be back in the classroom before we know and one local church made sure they'll have the supplies they need for success.

On Saturday, Element Church in Millvale hosted its annual backpack block party.

Kids were given free backpacks filled with school supplies, and snacks, and were also treated to a day of fun with games and other activities.

Event organizers said it was their largest community event of the year.

"We give away about 200 bookbags and if we have any leftovers, they go right into the Shaler School District so they can give them to students who need them," said Erik Germesin, the lead pastor.

They will once again have supplies available today after their morning service at 10:30 a.m.