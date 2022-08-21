Watch CBS News
Local News

Element Church hosts annual 'Backpack Block Party'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Element Church hosts 'Backpack Block Party'
Element Church hosts 'Backpack Block Party' 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kids will be back in the classroom before we know and one local church made sure they'll have the supplies they need for success.

On Saturday, Element Church in Millvale hosted its annual backpack block party.

Kids were given free backpacks filled with school supplies, and snacks, and were also treated to a day of fun with games and other activities.

Event organizers said it was their largest community event of the year.

"We give away about 200 bookbags and if we have any leftovers, they go right into the Shaler School District so they can give them to students who need them," said Erik Germesin, the lead pastor.

They will once again have supplies available today after their morning service at 10:30 a.m.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.