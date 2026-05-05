Vivek Ramaswamy projected to win Ohio GOP nomination for governor

Vivek Ramaswamy won the Republican nomination for Ohio governor in Tuesday's primary, CBS News projects.

He will face Democrat Amy Acton in November. Acton, a former Ohio Department of Public Health director, had no challengers.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. President Trump won Ohio by 11 points in 2024.

In 2025, the Republican field had been expected to look much different, with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in the race and former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel expected to run. But Yost dropped out of the race after the Ohio Republican party and Mr. Trump backed Ramaswamy and Tressel opted not to run, clearing the field for Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy defeated Casey Putsch, a small business owner who uses the nickname "The Car Guy," in Tuesday's primary. Morgan County school board member Heather Hill's name also appeared on the ballot, but after her running mate withdrew from the race, the Ohio Supreme Court declared all votes for her will not be counted since state law dictates candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run together, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire, became a national political name in 2024 when he unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president.

He became an ally of Mr. Trump's after the 2024 election, and was initially tapped by Mr. Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, alongside billionaire Elon Musk. But he exited the job-slashing department one day after Mr. Trump's inauguration, with a DOGE spokesperson saying he wanted to focus on running for office.

According to campaign finance filings, Ramaswamy raised $5 million during the first three months of 2026 and also loaned himself $25 million, leaving him with $30 million cash on hand as of April. He told Fox News in 2025 that he would donate $30 million to his own campaign.

Acton raised $5.1 million over the same period, with $3 million cash on hand.

Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio resident, said Tuesday that he voted for Ramaswamy.