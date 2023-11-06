Election Guide 2023: Information for Pennsylvania voters

Analysts say key to Tuesday's election is who gets their voters to the poll

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to cast their ballots in the Municipal Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

Casting your vote by mail-in ballot

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.

Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.

envelope marked "Official Election Ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope. Then, seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.

envelope. Sign and date the declaration on the outer return envelope.

Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you have not mailed your ballot, voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county's election office during that office's business hours. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 16.

Mail-in ballot tracker

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.

Hand-delivering your ballot

Drop it off at a county election office.

Find out if your county has a drop box. If so, deliver a voted ballot there.

Find out if your county has a satellite election office where you can drop off a ballot.

These sites in Pittsburgh will be closed to serve as polling locations on Nov. 7.

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING SENIOR CENTERS

Beechview (1555 Broadway Avenue)

Brighton Heights (3515 McClure Avenue)

Hazelwood (5344 Second Avenue)

RECREATION CENTERS

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue)

Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street)

Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street)

Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue)

Phillips (201 Parkfield Street)

Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue)

West Penn (450 30th Street)

**Normal Operations will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

These Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be open, serving lunch and hosting limited activities while still serving as polling locations:

Greenfield (745 Greenfield Avenue)

Mount Washington (122 Virginia Avenue)

South Side (12th & Bingham Streets)

Sheraden (720 Sherwood Avenue)

Oct. 23, 2023: Last day to register to vote.

Oct. 31, 2023: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Nov. 7, 2023: Election Day

Nov. 8, 2023: First day to register to vote after November election.

Nov. 14, 2023: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6).

Allegheny County Executive



Allegheny County District Attorney

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process. It is available both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County's Election Office

County-By-County Map

