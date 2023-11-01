Election battles brewing in counties outside Allegheny, especially in Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is not the only county in the region with hotly contested battles on the ballot.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, voters in the surrounding counties elect new leaders, too, with one particularly close battle in Washington County.

Southwestern Pennsylvania counties were once reliably Democratic. But today, all nine counties surrounding Allegheny County are led by Republican county commissioners. That could change next Tuesday; Washington County is one such election battleground

"We've had chaos," Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi said. "We've had a clerk of courts going to jail. We've had elected officials being charged with crime. We've just had upheaval."

Maggi, a long-time Democratic commissioner, promises to restore stability if he and his running mate, Cecil Township Supervisor Cindy Fisher, are elected, while first-term Republican Commissioner Nick Sherman says he and his running mate, Peters Township resident Electra Janis, represent true republican values.

"We are fiscally conservative people," Sherman said. "We understand the great growth we have in Washington County. We have low taxes, and that's what keeps people wanting to move here."

Most analysts expect the two incumbents to win reelection, so the race comes down to Janis and Fisher, who chairs the Republican-majority Cecil Board of Supervisors where she says she practices bipartisan good government.

"I have a good reputation in Cecil and have for 10 years, putting politics aside in working for the people regardless of your political affiliation," Fisher said.

Republican Janis, who moved to Peters in Washington County a few years ago, was a top aide to state Rep. Natalie Mihalek. At age 27, she views her age and her recent residency as a positive.

"We chose Washington County," Janis said. "That should be the biggest asset and an extremely great thing. My biggest thing is keep the youth here."

Janis says she has two key priorities: economic development and human services.

"I have my masters in counseling. I did some work at Western Psych in my earlier days, and I am extremely ready to boost our human services department," Janis said.

Fisher stresses her government experience and moderate approach to issues, including voting for a natural gas well pad near her home.

"I've had 10 years of experience sitting on the board in Cecil, actually making decisions, standing behind those decisions," Fisher said. "We just want to get back as a team, Larry and I, to good government, back to civility."

While Republicans outnumber Democrats by 11,000 voters in Washington County, there are 18,000 voters who are not affiliated with either major party. They could make the difference in a very close election.