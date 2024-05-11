Tornado damages Washington County church; congregants suffer 'minor' injuries

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Finleyville around 6 p.m. Saturday. Crews will be out on Sunday to assess the damage and intensity.

Officials told KDKA-TV that at least 12 homes were severely damaged by this tornado.

One home lost its entire second floor due to the severe weather, a local church was also heavily damaged and several of those congregants were injured when the tornado touched down, according to Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman.

UPDATES:

A woman inside Crosswinds Ministries Church said more than 50 people were inside the church when the steeple was blown off the building. Cars also suffered damage.

Commissioner Sherman added that he only knew of minor injuries to those inside the church in Finleyville when the storms rolled through, but that estimation could change.

Police are using Trax Farms as a command post, where residents can seek shelter.

Officials have been using a drone with an infrared camera, flying around and looking for those who need help.