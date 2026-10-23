Ed Dawson, high school football coach in Pennsylvania, dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Ed Dawson, the head football coach for Cornell High School in the Pittsburgh area, died after suffering a medical emergency during the team's game on Friday, the superintendent said.

Cornell School District Superintendent Aaron Thomas said in a statement that Dawson was taken to a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency during the team's game at Rochester High School in Beaver County, but later died. Thomas said the Cornell community is "heart broken, crushed, and in shock."

"This is an extremely difficult situation," Thomas said. "To say Coach Dawson was an integral part of Cornell School District would be an understatement."

Thomas said it is "hard to put into words what Coach Dawson means to Cornell." The superintendent added that resources will be available to students and staff in need of support during this difficult time. Thomas did not disclose the nature of Dawson's medical emergency.

"Right now our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Dawson and his family," Thomas said. "We have difficult days ahead and we will lean on each other to get through them the best we can. We love you Coach Dawson."

Joseph Guarino, the superintendent for the Rochester Area School District, said in a statement that it "sends our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Cornell community and the family of Coach Dawson. The Cornell community and their football family have difficult days ahead and we will be there to support them in all that they need."

Fort Cherry High School's football team said in a Facebook post that Dawson "exemplified every quality needed in a high school head coach and spent countless years preparing young men for life."

Dawson was hired as Cornell's head football coach in 2011, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The team had a 3-5 record coming into Friday's game at Rochester.

Cornell High School is in Coraopolis, which is about 16 miles west of Pittsburgh.