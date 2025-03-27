Fundraiser to help 81-year-old Eat'n Park waitress retire goes viral

An 81-year-old Eat'n Park server is the center of an online fundraising effort to help her retire. It all started with a viral TikTok video from one diner.

Tamie Konzier and her son Leo were eating at the Eat'n Park on McKnight Road in Ross Township. Their server was a woman by the name of Betty, who's been on the job for at least three decades.

"She was a great waitress, she remembered all our orders, very nice, super friendly, funny, a great waitress," Konzier said.

During the meal, Konzier heard Betty tell a customer that the only reason she's still on the job at 81 was that Social Security wasn't paying the bills.

"I just couldn't imagine. Like, my grandmother is in her 80s. I just couldn't imagine her still having to work and provide," Konzier said.

That's when Konzier and her son came up with a two-part plan to help Betty. Part one was leaving a big tip after the meal. Part two: put the word on the street, or in this case, the information superhighway known as social media.

"'Do you think we should make a TikTok, Leo?' and Leo was like, 'Yeah, let's do it, Mom,'" Konzier said.

After that came an online fundraising effort to help Betty out financially, and it blew up. As of Thursday evening, more than $180,000 had been raised.

Betty's name isn't being released, but it's likely she's pretty surprised. Konzier sure is. As for when she's going to meet Betty again and tell her the grand total? That's part three of Konzier and Leo's effort.

"I guess I'm going to call Eat'n Park and figure this out. I didn't expect it to blow up," Konzier said.

Eat'n Park released a statement regarding Betty, saying in part that they're thrilled for the outpouring.

As for what Betty can do with the money? Konzier says Betty's worked long and hard enough to make her own choice, but Konzier says she hopes she enjoys some of the cash.

"I hope she retires and maybe gets to travel, if she wants, or pay off bills," Konzier said.

And while Konzier and so many others have given so much to Betty, she offered a little advice to Tammy and Leo that's priceless.

"Enjoy your life because it goes fast," Konzier said.