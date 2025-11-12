Eat'n Park on southbound McKnight Road to close

Soon there will only be one Eat'n Park on McKnight Road.

The Eat'n Park restaurant on southbound McKnight Road in Ross Township will close on Dec. 1 after 46 years in business, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

But regulars won't have to go far to find another restaurant. There's an Eat'n Park on northbound McKnight Road, just about a half-mile away.

Eat'n Park says it has offered all the employees at the southbound restaurant other jobs.

"We have offered all of them positions at our numerous nearby Eat'n Parks ahead of the busy holiday season, including the Eat'n Park on the other side of McKnight Road heading northbound," the company said in a statement.

Eat'n Park didn't give a reason for closing the restaurant.

Eat'n Park employs 8,000 people at restaurants across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The family-owned restaurant chain opened its first location in 1949.