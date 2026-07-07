Residents upset by differing amounts of money from East Palestine settlement checks

More than three years after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, a $600 million class action settlement is finally paying out. But for some residents, the payout doesn't feel like justice. Instead, they say it feels like a slap in the face.

In February of 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, dumping toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride into the community. Those impacted could submit claims to get a piece of the awarded settlement, but not everyone is happy with the check amounts delivered this week.

Direct payment checks were mailed on June 30, and they're paid on a "per-household" basis. That means if multiple claims were submitted from the same house, they all got reviewed and combined for just one check.

Payouts are calculated using a points and multipliers system and they take into consideration things like the person's distance from the derailment, health symptoms, how many adults and kids were in the home, how long people were displaced and if they lost work. That will either shift someone's amount of money up or down. If a resident already received money directly from Norfolk Southern, their settlement award could be reduced by some or all of that prior payment.

Some people KDKA talked with said they didn't expect much, but not this little.

"It was only $85.13," said Beaver County resident Dale Stuckwish. "And I was hoping, well, it said on the website that you get up to $700. It's just the injustice of it. How about other people who are suffering up nearer there or closer? They're getting hardly anything. That's not right."

According to the settlement website, people who disagree with their payment amount should review how their payment award got determined to better understand the process.

People can appeal, but you must explain your reason and show why the documents you submitted previously should amount to more money. A resident is not allowed to submit any new documentation.

This isn't the first time the math surprised residents. When personal injury payments went out earlier this year, residents say some class action lawyers projected people would get an average payout of around $25,000. Instead, according to Epiq, the court-appointed settlement administrator, people got closer to $12,400 — so less than half.

If you received a settlement check and have questions about how your amount was calculated, you can call Epiq's hotline.