Man charged with driving drunk in deadly 2025 East McKeesport crash

A man from Monroeville is facing homicide charges and accused of driving drunk last year when he was involved in a deadly crash in East McKeesport.

Last July, Allegheny County Police said their Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit were each called to the area of 5th Avenue and Penn Avenue in East McKeesport for a two-vehicle crash.

Brian Jackson, 45, of Swissvale died at the hospital several hours after the crash and now nearly one year later, investigators say the other driver in the crash was drunk behind the wheel.

According to court paperwork, Allegheny County Police investigators said that Aaron Bertoluzzi, 62, of Monroeville, had a blood alcohol level of 0.176%, nearly twice the legal limit following the deadly crash.

Bertoluzzi told police while being interviewed at the hospital on the night of the crash that was drinking before leaving his home after his ex-wife and his girlfriend started fighting.

One person was killed and a second was injured in a crash in East McKeesport on July 25, 2025. KDKA

Police said that Bertoluzzi was also speeding and forensic data from his vehicle showed that he was driving around 48 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

Bertoluzzi is facing multiple charges according to court paperwork, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and traffic violations.

According to court records, Bertoluzzi has yet to be taken into custody and is still awaiting a preliminary hearing.