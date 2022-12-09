Watch CBS News
Local News

East Huntingdon man charged with setting his home on fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said he started a fire in the home he shares with a relative. 

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, 59-year-old Joseph Bosas of East Huntingdon is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson, reckless burning and risking catastrophe. 

Police said Bosas' relative told police that he was woken up by a smoke alarm and that Bosas knocked on his door and told him to get out because he'd started a fire, the Trib reports. 

Bosas told police he set the fire in an attempt to burn the house down and rid it of "evil," the Trib said, citing court papers. 

A fire marshal determined the fire was started with ignitable liquid and a lighter that was found in the kitchen. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.