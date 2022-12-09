East Huntingdon man charged with setting his home on fire
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said he started a fire in the home he shares with a relative.
According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, 59-year-old Joseph Bosas of East Huntingdon is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson, reckless burning and risking catastrophe.
Police said Bosas' relative told police that he was woken up by a smoke alarm and that Bosas knocked on his door and told him to get out because he'd started a fire, the Trib reports.
Bosas told police he set the fire in an attempt to burn the house down and rid it of "evil," the Trib said, citing court papers.
A fire marshal determined the fire was started with ignitable liquid and a lighter that was found in the kitchen.
